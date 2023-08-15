Two soldier from so-called Luhansk and Donetsk People's Republics fighting against Ukrainian Armed Forces sentenced to 15 years in prison

A court in Kyiv has sentenced two more citizens of Ukraine – soldiers of the so-called "Luhansk and Donetsk People's Republics" who fought against the Armed Forces of Ukraine – to 15 years in prison.

Source: Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office

Details: The Solomianskyi District Court of Kyiv found the men guilty of committing the crimes charged and sentenced them to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.

They are accused of high treason under martial law and participation in unlawful armed groups (Article 111.2, Article 260.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Quote: "The prosecutor in court proved that one of the accused, a 38-year-old resident of Luhansk Oblast, while in the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk Oblast, in the city of Alchevsk, voluntarily signed a contract in March 2022 for military service in the illegal armed groups of the so-called ‘Luhansk People's Republic’.

The man was appointed to the position of assistant grenadier of the ‘204th Regiment of the 4th Company of the 3rd Platoon of the People's Militia of the Donetsk People's Republic’, which was created, subordinated, managed and financed by the Russian Federation."

Details: Another defendant, as reported by the Kyiv Prosecutor's Office, voluntarily signed a contract for military service in the "Donetsk People's Republic" and was appointed to the post of rifleman of ‘the 1st branch of the 2nd Platoon of the 2nd company of the rifle battalion of the People's Militia of the Donetsk People's Republic’ in February 2022.

Quote: "Acting as part of various units in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, the accused set up firing positions for armed resistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine and protected the occupied territories of Ukraine."

Background:

In June 2023, the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office submitted charges to court against six men who, after Russia's full-scale military invasion of Ukraine, defected to Russia and participated in illegal armed groups of the so-called Luhansk and Donetsk People's Republic.

The Prosecutor's Office reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine stopped their criminal activities in Donetsk and Luhansk Oblasts.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!