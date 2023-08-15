Zelenskyy meets with military leaders in Zaporizhzhia to discuss Orikhiv front

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is in Zaporizhzhia on 15 August. He met with the command of the 65th Mechanised Brigade.

Source: Zelenskyy on Facebook

Quote: "Zaporizhzhia. I met with the command of the 65th Separate Mechanised Brigade, which performs combat tasks as part of the Tavria operational and strategic grouping of troops on the Orikhiv front."

Details: The president added that participants in the meeting discussed the course of hostilities in the areas of the front that belong to the brigade's area of responsibility, problematic issues, and needs.

Quote: "Ukraine is proud of its soldiers who are doing everything they can to kick the invaders out of our land. Thank you for your service!"

