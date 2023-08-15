Russians attempt to retake positions near Urozhaine and conduct offensive on several fronts

On 15 August, day 538 of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, 23 combat encounters occurred on the front line. The Defence Forces of Ukraine are conducting an offensive on the Melitopol and Berdiansk fronts, and the Russian forces attempted to conduct an offensive on the Kupiansk, Avdiivka and Mariinka fronts and retake their positions near the village of Urozhaine.

Source: evening report of the General Staff of Ukraine

Quote: "During the day, the Russian occupiers launched 42 missile and 44 air attacks and launched 24 attacks using multiple-launch rocket systems on the Defence Forces of Ukraine and Ukrainian settlements. Sadly, the Russian terrorist attacks resulted in fatalities and casualties among the civilian population, including children. Residential houses and other civilian infrastructure were damaged."

Details: 23 combat encounters occurred during the day.

The situation on the fronts is as follows:

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there have been no significant changes in the operative situation.

On the Siversk and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians launched an attack near the settlement of Stepne in Sumy Oblast. Mortar and artillery attacks were launched on over 20 settlements, including Tymonovychi, Khotiivka and Hremiach in Chernihiv Oblast; Seredyna-Buda, Fotovyzh, Atynske, Katerynivka and Vodolahy in Sumy Oblast; and Veterynarne, Hatyshche, Vovchansk, Kreidianka and Ambarne in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians conducted offensive actions to the southeast of the settlement of Vilshany and to the east of the settlements of Petropavlivka in Kharkiv Oblast, but to no avail. Air strikes were launched near the settlements of Ivanivka, Zahryzove and Vilshanka in Kharkiv Oblast and Stelmakhivka in Luhansk Oblast. The settlements of Kupiansk, Pishchane and Cherneshchyna in Kharkiv Oblast came under artillery and mortar fire from the Russians.

On the Lyman front, the Russians launched air strikes near the settlements of Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Siversk, Spirne and Vesele in Donetsk Oblast. Artillery attacks were launched on the settlements of Kolodiazi and Siversk in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, the Russians launched air strikes near the settlements of Vasiukivka, Klishchiivka, Andriivka and Pivnichne in Donetsk Oblast. Over 10 settlements came under Russian artillery fire, mainly Pryvillia, Markove, Bohdanivka, Chasiv Yar, Klishchiivka and Bila Hora in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Avdiivka front, the Russians conducted offensive actions to the south of the settlement of Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast, but to no avail. Air strikes were launched near the settlements of Avdiivka and Nevelske. Over 10 settlements were under Russian artillery attacks, including Keramik, Stepove, Avdiivka, Sievierne and Pervomaiske in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Mariinka front, the defence forces of Ukraine continue to deter the Russian offensive near the towns of Mariinka and Krasnohorivka in Donetsk Oblast. The Russians launched an air strike near Krasnohorivka and artillery attacks on over 10 settlements, including Oleksandropil, Mariinka, Novomykhailivka, Katerynivka and Yelyzavetivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Shakhtarsk front, the Russians attempted to reclaim lost positions near the settlement of Urozhaine in Donetsk Oblast, but to no avail. Air strikes were launched near the settlements of Velyka Novosilka, Makarivka, Staromaiorske and Urozhaine in Donetsk Oblast. Over 10 settlements came under Russian artillery fire, including Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Velyka Novosilka, Blahodatne, Staromaiorske and Rivnopil in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, the Russians launched air strikes near the settlements of Omelnyk, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka and Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Over 20 settlements, including Novodarivka, Poltavka, Zaliznychne, Charivne, Novoandriivka and Stepove in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, came under Russian artillery fire.

On the Kherson front, the Russians launched air strikes near the settlements of Mykolaivka and Sadove in Kherson Oblast. There were artillery attacks on the settlements of Kherson and Poniativka in Kherson Oblast and Ochakiv in Mykolaiv Oblast.

Quote from the General Staff: "Ukraine’s defence forces continue to conduct an offensive operation on the Melitopol and Berdiansk fronts, consolidating their existing positions and conducting counterbattery fighting.

Aircraft of the defence forces launched seven attacks on clusters of enemy manpower, weapons and military equipment.

Rocket and Artillery units of the Defence Forces struck two artillery systems on firing positions, one anti-aircraft system and another crucial enemy target."

