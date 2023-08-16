Bundestag MP sharply responds to Saxony minister-president who opposes supplying Ukraine with Taurus missiles

Roderich Kiesewetter, a German Bundestag MP from the opposition Christian Democratic Union (CDU) political party, has responded sharply to the latest statements by his fellow party member, Saxony minister-president Michael Kretschmer.

Source: Kiesewetter on Twitter, as reported by European Pravda

Details: In an interview with Spiegel posted over the weekend, Kretschmer opposed the delivery of Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine and questioned the advisability of providing Kyiv with Leopard tanks.

"Do we really want to accept the fact that German-made missiles can hit Russia?" he asked, calling instead for "new, intensive diplomatic initiatives by the free West".

In response, Kiesewetter wrote to Kretschmer on Tuesday that with his attitude, "Ukraine will disintegrate, and Putin will continue the war against Moldova and the Baltic states."

"Millions of Ukrainians will then leave their homeland, and housing will become scarce in Saxony. Then you can rightfully forget about your re-election and the CDU in Saxony," Kiesewetter added.

Background: This is not the first such statement by Kretschmer. Earlier, the Saxony minister-president said that he would like to see a return to trade with Russia and a "diplomatic end" to the war as soon as possible. Kretschmer also criticised the government's decision to supply tanks to Ukraine and visa restrictions for Russians.

