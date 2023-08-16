All Sections
Prigozhin avoids commenting on war in Ukraine

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 16 August 2023, 04:40
PRIGOZHIN. PHOTO: RIA NOVOSTI

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) has noticed that Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC), continues to comment on the activities of the PMC in Africa, but does not comment on the war in Ukraine.

Source: ISW

Details: ISW reported that Prigozhin continues to give comments on issues related to the activities of Wagner Group on the African continent to stay active in the information space, but he noticeably refrains from commenting on the war in Ukraine.

ISW also noted that sources associated with Wagner PMC were "undermining private military companies" linked to the Russian Defence Ministry.

Several Russian and Belarusian insider sources said on 15 August that the rumours about the alleged transfer of Wagner commanders to the Russian Defence Ministry's Redut PMC are not true.

The insider sources said these rumours are a Russian Defence Ministry "dream" and denied that Wagner commanders are transferring to Redut. Instead they continue to perform tasks as part of the Wagner PMC leadership.

ISW noted that sources associated with Wagner Group and PMC founder Yevgeny Prigozhin have harshly criticised Redut PMC and its units due to the tensions between Wagner Group and the Russian Defence Ministry during the Battle of Bakhmut.

ISW believes the sharp reaction of many channels associated with Wagner Group to the report about a possible transfer of some Wagner commanders to Redut PMC indicates that Wagner sources are still interested in undermining the activities of various bodies associated with the Russian Defence Ministry.

Background: Following ISW’s report on 14 August, the Russian Defence Ministry appears to be trying to gain control over other PMCs linked to Russian businesses and businessmen, and likely hopes to retain control over Redut despite information attacks.

