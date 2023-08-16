Shahed drones detected near Kharkiv, air defence responding

Shahed drones have been seen on the morning of 16 August near the city of Kharkiv, and air defence has responded.

Source: Suspilne [Ukraine’s national broadcaster]; air raid sirens map; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: An air-raid warning was issued in the oblast at 07:40. Suspilne reported explosions being heard in the city.

Syniehubov has called on the residents of Kharkiv to stay in shelters until the all-clear is given.

Updated: The all-clear was given at 09:11.

Quote from Syniehubov: "Shahed drones were detected near Kharkiv. Thank you, air defence."

