Russian propaganda media referencing a "military-diplomatic source" have simultaneously published disinformation about a supposed Ukrainian military unit prepared by the UK special services allegedly set to sail from Izmail to Africa for "sabotage".

Quote: "Three major agencies synchronically releasing identical information with reference to the same anonymous source may indicate a pre-planned disinformation operation to distribute it as widely as possible."

Details: In their newsflashes, the propagandists made up a detachment consisting of 100 people with combat experience "on the Eastern front". The UK Foreign Intelligence Service MI6 allegedly carried out the training of said detachment. Russian propaganda claims that Lieutenant Colonel Vitalii Prashchuk of Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence heads the detachment.

In their messages, Russian propagandists say that the goal of the detachment they invented is "to carry out sabotage on infrastructure facilities in African countries, as well as to eliminate the African leaders focused on cooperation with Russia."

The BBC notes that the current report of Russian news agencies may indicate that the Russian military leadership is creating an information cover for its further operations in the area.

Located at the mouth of Danube, the port of Izmail in Odesa Oblast near the border with Romania serves as one of the leading export centres of Ukrainian agricultural products by the Black Sea.

After Russia's unilateral withdrawal from the grain agreement, the Russian military began systematically attacking Ukraine's port infrastructure.

Another Russian attack on the Port of Izmail in early August led to a jump in world food prices.

