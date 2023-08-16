All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian propagandists make up Ukrainian combat detachment for "sabotage" in Africa

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 16 August 2023, 12:01
Russian propagandists make up Ukrainian combat detachment for sabotage in Africa
PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Russian propaganda media referencing a "military-diplomatic source" have simultaneously published disinformation about a supposed Ukrainian military unit prepared by the UK special services allegedly set to sail from Izmail to Africa for "sabotage".

Source: BBC; Meduza

Quote: "Three major agencies synchronically releasing identical information with reference to the same anonymous source may indicate a pre-planned disinformation operation to distribute it as widely as possible."

Details: In their newsflashes, the propagandists made up a detachment consisting of 100 people with combat experience "on the Eastern front". The UK Foreign Intelligence Service MI6 allegedly carried out the training of said detachment. Russian propaganda claims that Lieutenant Colonel Vitalii Prashchuk of Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence heads the detachment.

In their messages, Russian propagandists say that the goal of the detachment they invented is "to carry out sabotage on infrastructure facilities in African countries, as well as to eliminate the African leaders focused on cooperation with Russia."

The BBC notes that the current report of Russian news agencies may indicate that the Russian military leadership is creating an information cover for its further operations in the area.

 Background:

  • Located at the mouth of Danube, the port of Izmail in Odesa Oblast near the border with Romania serves as one of the leading export centres of Ukrainian agricultural products by the Black Sea.
  • After Russia's unilateral withdrawal from the grain agreement, the Russian military began systematically attacking Ukraine's port infrastructure.
  • Another Russian attack on the Port of Izmail in early August led to a jump in world food prices.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: