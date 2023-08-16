All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian General Surovikin ordered to keep silent and not leave residence

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 16 August 2023, 12:37
Russian General Surovikin ordered to keep silent and not leave residence
SERGEY SUROVIKIN. PHOTO: RIA NOVOSTI, A KREMLIN-ALIGNED RUSSIAN NEWS OUTLET

Sergey Surovikin, deputy commander of the joint grouping of Russian troops in Ukraine, has been suspended from his job, placed under house arrest and ordered to keep quiet until his name is forgotten.

Source: Politico

Details: Politico, citing Russian military bloggers and media outlets, reported that there was no official investigation into Surovikin's actions, but he was placed under house arrest.

Quote: "The VChK-OGPU blog, which is considered close to Russia’s security forces, reported that Surovikin has been permitted visitors, including several of his subordinates.

There is no official investigation, but Surovikin spent a long time in limbo answering uncomfortable questions. The general has been advised to stay under the radar so that he is forgotten."

Details: The Russian blog also reported that the decision on Surovikin's fate "must be taken by one person, and the longer this takes, the more this person will cool down", meaning Putin.

A few days earlier, Russian State Duma MP Viktor Sobolev reported that Surovikin had been removed from his duties as commander of the Kremlin's troops in Ukraine.

Sobolev also hinted that Surovikin could still be useful to the Russian army later, if no serious violations were found against him.

Background:

  • On 12 July, Russian media outlets reported that Surovikin had been detained by counterintelligence in connection with the mutiny led by Yevgeny Prigozhin.
  • Earlier, the Russian FSB announced that the case of Prigozhin's mutiny in Russia was closed.
  • However, Surovikin, who has been repeatedly linked to Prigozhin by Western media, has not appeared in public since his address to the Wagnerites on the night of 23-24 June, in which he called on them to lay down their arms.
  • Bloomberg also wrote that the general had been interrogated by military prosecutors for several days about his ties to Prigozhin. The agency's source claimed that Surovikin was being held "in a certain place", but not in prison.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: