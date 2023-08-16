Russians attack Kherson Oblast again, killing civilian
Wednesday, 16 August 2023, 14:38
A peaceful resident has been killed in the recent Russian attack on a village in Kherson Oblast.
Source: press service of the Kherson regional prosecutor's office
Details: At about 13:00 (Kyiv time), the Russian military fired artillery at a village in Beryslav district. A civilian who was on the street at the time of the attack was killed.
Background:
- In the morning, the Russian military attacked the centre of Kherson and the oblast; three people were injured in the city, and two more were wounded in the oblast.
- The couple was injured, at night, as a result of the attack on the oblast.
