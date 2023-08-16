Russians attack Kherson Oblast again, killing civilian

A peaceful resident has been killed in the recent Russian attack on a village in Kherson Oblast.

Source: press service of the Kherson regional prosecutor's office

Details: At about 13:00 (Kyiv time), the Russian military fired artillery at a village in Beryslav district. A civilian who was on the street at the time of the attack was killed.

Background:

In the morning, the Russian military attacked the centre of Kherson and the oblast; three people were injured in the city, and two more were wounded in the oblast.

The couple was injured, at night, as a result of the attack on the oblast.

