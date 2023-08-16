All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian village better than Maldives, Austria's former foreign minister tells propagandists

European PravdaWednesday, 16 August 2023, 14:49
Russian village better than Maldives, Austria's former foreign minister tells propagandists
Kneissl during a holiday in the Russian village of Petrushovo

Karin Kneissl, the former Austrian foreign minister famous for dancing with Russian President Vladimir Putin at a wedding, has revealed her impressions of life in the Russian village of Petrushovo.

Source: European Pravda; Kneissl, in an interview with Russian propaganda agency TASS

The former Austrian minister says that for her, the village of Petrushovo, in Ryazan Oblast, is "better" than the Maldives or the Seychelles.

"I like life here. I understand this world, I understood it when I was a girl. Grandmothers, apples, summer, swimming in the river. It's a good life. I don't need the Maldives or the Seychelles. This is better," Kneissl said.

She clarified that she does not live in Petrushovo permanently. After her holiday in Ryazan Oblast, she plans to return to Lebanon.

The news about Karin Kneissl settling in the Russian village of Petrushovo appeared last week. On 5 August, Kneissl was spotted at a village festival, at the end of which she addressed the locals in Russian.

Kneissl served as Austria's foreign minister from 2017-2019 and joined the board of Russian oil giant Rosneft as an independent director in 2021. She resigned from the Rosneft board in May 2022 after Russia invaded Ukraine.

Kneissl's personal website says, "Karin Kneissl involuntarily left her home country as a result of persistent death threats and a de facto ban on working in Austria."

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: