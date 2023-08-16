Russians attack three districts in Kharkiv Oblast, air defence systems responding

The Russian forces bombarded three districts in Kharkiv Oblast; Ukrainian air defence forces are responding.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: An air-raid warning was issued in Kharkiv Oblast. The Ukrainian Air Force reported that high-speed targets were moving towards Kharkiv. Local residents were urged to stay in shelters.

Furthermore, the air-raid warning was also issued in Donetsk and Poltava oblasts as of 15:55. There is a missile threat in Poltava Oblast.

Updated: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, said the Russian forces were bombarding Kharkiv Oblast. The Ukrainian air defence forces were responding to the attack.

Later, Syniehubov informed that Russians struck Kharkiv, Kupiansk and Chuhuiv districts.



He added there have been no reports of casualties, but fires occurred in private and country houses.

The all-clear in Kharkiv Oblast was sounded at 16:16. The warning is also no longer in force in Poltava and Donetsk oblasts.

