Occupiers take away another 1,500 tonnes of stolen grain from Mariupol port

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 16 August 2023, 16:16
Occupiers take away another 1,500 tonnes of stolen grain from Mariupol port
Stock photo: ELEVATORIST.COM

On 16 August, the Russian occupiers took out 1,500 tonnes more of the Ukrainian grain from the Mariupol port. The ship traffic in the area is getting more active.

Source: Petro Andriushchenko, advisor to the mayor of the city of Mariupol, on Telegram

Quote: "Today, another 1,500 tonnes of the Ukrainian grain were taken out of the Mariupol port. At the moment, the vessel is headed towards the channel. Of course, once again it has no insignia on it."

Details: Andriushchenko remarked that the traffic from the port has accelerated. Currently one vessel departs in approximately three days. All vessels are of small load capacity.

Andriushchenko stated that all vessels de-facto belong to the Roskapstroi enterprise run by the Ministry of Defence of Russia.

Background:

  • The Russian occupying authorities are moving the grain looted in the occupied parts of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts through Mariupol and Crimean ports.
  • 50 injured Russian occupiers were taken to a hospital in Mariupol after the attack on the military base in the settlements of Yuriivka on 13-14 August.

Subjects: Donetsk region
