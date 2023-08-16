All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Occupiers take away another 1,500 tonnes of stolen grain from Mariupol port

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 16 August 2023, 16:16
Occupiers take away another 1,500 tonnes of stolen grain from Mariupol port
Stock photo: ELEVATORIST.COM

On 16 August, the Russian occupiers took out 1,500 tonnes more of the Ukrainian grain from the Mariupol port. The ship traffic in the area is getting more active.

Source: Petro Andriushchenko, advisor to the mayor of the city of Mariupol, on Telegram

Quote: "Today, another 1,500 tonnes of the Ukrainian grain were taken out of the Mariupol port. At the moment, the vessel is headed towards the channel. Of course, once again it has no insignia on it."

Details: Andriushchenko remarked that the traffic from the port has accelerated. Currently one vessel departs in approximately three days. All vessels are of small load capacity.

Advertisement:

Andriushchenko stated that all vessels de-facto belong to the Roskapstroi enterprise run by the Ministry of Defence of Russia.

Background:

  • The Russian occupying authorities are moving the grain looted in the occupied parts of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts through Mariupol and Crimean ports.
  • 50 injured Russian occupiers were taken to a hospital in Mariupol after the attack on the military base in the settlements of Yuriivka on 13-14 August.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Subjects: Donetsk region
Advertisement:

Ukraine agrees to a "hybrid tribunal" for Russia, albeit with nuances

Alexei Navalny's associates show Putin's superyacht, which avoided arrest and bypassed sanctions

Ukraine confiscates property of Belarusian Defence Ministry

Erdoğan to go to Russia for meeting with Putin

Ukraine will liberate Crimea by military means if Russia does withdraw from it – Security Council Secretary

Security guarantees: Luxembourg joins G7 declaration on Ukraine

All News
Donetsk region
Ukrainian marines post footage showing liberation of Urozhaine, Donetsk Oblast
Russians attempt to retake positions near Urozhaine and conduct offensive on several fronts
Russians drop bombs on Donetsk Oblast and fire from artillery causing casualties
RECENT NEWS
00:18
photoNew Ambassador of Slovenia starts work in Ukraine
23:26
Czechia seizes assets of Russian Tactical Missiles Corporation CEO
23:11
Danish filmmaker Lars von Trier speaks up in support of Russians: "Russian lives matter also"
22:57
photoDutch Defence Minister brings F-16 model to Ukraine
22:19
photoRussians attack Donetsk Oblast with artillery in evening, killing three
21:58
Ukrainians disperse forces during counteroffensive, change of tactic needed – NYT
20:55
Ukraine agrees to a "hybrid tribunal" for Russia, albeit with nuances
20:41
Zelenskyy on results of his visits: There will be planes, additional armoured vehicles, air defences will be strengthened
20:25
Russians use Chinese vehicles to build defensive lines in occupied territories – WSJ
20:17
War is dynamic, Ukraine continues to reclaim territories – White House
All News
Advertisement: