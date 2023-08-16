Ground Forces Commander visits defenders of Kupiansk: Situation escalates, important decisions made

General Colonel Oleksandr Syrskyi, the Commander of the Ground Forces of Ukraine's Armed Forces, has arrived to a camp of the units of the defence forces of Ukraine deployed on the Kupiansk front in Kharkiv Oblast. He came there in connection with the escalation of the combat situation. Important decisions have been made to strengthen the defence.

Source: Military Media Centre

Quote: "In connection with the complication of the situation on the Kupiansk front, I spent most of the day working with the units holding the defence in the city's outskirts. On a daily basis, the Russians send assault units, comprised mostly of inmates, to breach the defence of our forces on different fronts, aiming to block and then occupy the city of Kupiansk."

Details: Syrskyi reported that following the discussion with the commanders on this front, important decisions that will strengthen the defence were taken.

On the Lyman front, the Russians are regrouping, replacing the units that lost their combat ability as a result of the losses they suffered, and do not give away any plans to conduct new offensive actions. "Our task is to use this situation to our own advantage and improve our position. We worked on the necessary decisions with the commanders directly in the combat zone," Syrskyi stressed.

On the Bakhmut front, the situation is complicated but under control. The Russians are conducting counter attacks, mining the territory, intensely launching attacks and deploying aircraft. Nevertheless, even in such harsh conditions, the defence forces of Ukraine are gradually advancing.

"We have discussed with the commanders of the brigades that fight on the Bakhmut front the burning issues of increasing the efficiency of offensive actions, damage and a number of other measures aimed at defeating the Russians," Syrskyi added.

