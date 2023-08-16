All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ground Forces Commander visits defenders of Kupiansk: Situation escalates, important decisions made

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 16 August 2023, 16:54
Ground Forces Commander visits defenders of Kupiansk: Situation escalates, important decisions made
Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of Ground Forces of Ukraine. Photo: MILITARY MEDIA CENTER

General Colonel Oleksandr Syrskyi, the Commander of the Ground Forces of Ukraine's Armed Forces, has arrived to a camp of the units of the defence forces of Ukraine deployed on the Kupiansk front in Kharkiv Oblast. He came there in connection with the escalation of the combat situation. Important decisions have been made to strengthen the defence.

Source: Military Media Centre

Quote: "In connection with the complication of the situation on the Kupiansk front, I spent most of the day working with the units holding the defence in the city's outskirts. On a daily basis, the Russians send assault units, comprised mostly of inmates, to breach the defence of our forces on different fronts, aiming to block and then occupy the city of Kupiansk."

Details: Syrskyi reported that following the discussion with the commanders on this front, important decisions that will strengthen the defence were taken.

Advertisement:

On the Lyman front, the Russians are regrouping, replacing the units that lost their combat ability as a result of the losses they suffered, and do not give away any plans to conduct new offensive actions. "Our task is to use this situation to our own advantage and improve our position. We worked on the necessary decisions with the commanders directly in the combat zone," Syrskyi stressed.

On the Bakhmut front, the situation is complicated but under control. The Russians are conducting counter attacks, mining the territory, intensely launching attacks and deploying aircraft. Nevertheless, even in such harsh conditions, the defence forces of Ukraine are gradually advancing.

"We have discussed with the commanders of the brigades that fight on the Bakhmut front the burning issues of increasing the efficiency of offensive actions, damage and a number of other measures aimed at defeating the Russians," Syrskyi added.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine agrees to a "hybrid tribunal" for Russia, albeit with nuances

Alexei Navalny's associates show Putin's superyacht, which avoided arrest and bypassed sanctions

Ukraine confiscates property of Belarusian Defence Ministry

Erdoğan to go to Russia for meeting with Putin

Ukraine will liberate Crimea by military means if Russia does withdraw from it – Security Council Secretary

Security guarantees: Luxembourg joins G7 declaration on Ukraine

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:18
photoNew Ambassador of Slovenia starts work in Ukraine
23:26
Czechia seizes assets of Russian Tactical Missiles Corporation CEO
23:11
Danish filmmaker Lars von Trier speaks up in support of Russians: "Russian lives matter also"
22:57
photoDutch Defence Minister brings F-16 model to Ukraine
22:19
photoRussians attack Donetsk Oblast with artillery in evening, killing three
21:58
Ukrainians disperse forces during counteroffensive, change of tactic needed – NYT
20:55
Ukraine agrees to a "hybrid tribunal" for Russia, albeit with nuances
20:41
Zelenskyy on results of his visits: There will be planes, additional armoured vehicles, air defences will be strengthened
20:25
Russians use Chinese vehicles to build defensive lines in occupied territories – WSJ
20:17
War is dynamic, Ukraine continues to reclaim territories – White House
All News
Advertisement: