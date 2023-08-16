All Sections
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence confirms Russia is assembling Shahed attack UAVs: reason for Ukraine to step up air defence

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 16 August 2023, 17:29
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence confirms Russia is assembling Shahed attack UAVs: reason for Ukraine to step up air defence
IRANIAN-MADE SHAHED KAMIKAZE DRONES, PHOTO BY MIL.IN.UA

The Russians have started the semi-knocked-down assembly of Iranian-made Shahed kamikaze drones on their territory.

Source: Andrii Yusov, spokesman for the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "We are now talking about a semi-knocked-down assembly. Certain parts of Russian production come into play. It's something primitive, the simplest thing that the Russians are capable of producing in this weapon."

Details: Yusov said Shahed UAVs are not highly sophisticated or advanced weapons.

The Russians have intentions and plans to enter full-scale production. However, they have been setting this goal for a long time but have failed to achieve it so far.

Meanwhile, Yusov believes this is a severe challenge for Ukraine and the Ukrainian Security and Defence Forces. This is also a reason for the country's partners to strengthen Ukrainian air and missile defence systems and assets.

Background:

