All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Defence Intelligence confirms Russia is assembling Shahed attack UAVs: reason for Ukraine to step up air defence

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 16 August 2023, 17:29
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence confirms Russia is assembling Shahed attack UAVs: reason for Ukraine to step up air defence
IRANIAN-MADE SHAHED KAMIKAZE DRONES, PHOTO BY MIL.IN.UA

The Russians have started the semi-knocked-down assembly of Iranian-made Shahed kamikaze drones on their territory.

Source: Andrii Yusov, spokesman for the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "We are now talking about a semi-knocked-down assembly. Certain parts of Russian production come into play. It's something primitive, the simplest thing that the Russians are capable of producing in this weapon."

Details: Yusov said Shahed UAVs are not highly sophisticated or advanced weapons.

Advertisement:

The Russians have intentions and plans to enter full-scale production. However, they have been setting this goal for a long time but have failed to achieve it so far.

Meanwhile, Yusov believes this is a severe challenge for Ukraine and the Ukrainian Security and Defence Forces. This is also a reason for the country's partners to strengthen Ukrainian air and missile defence systems and assets.

Background:

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine agrees to a "hybrid tribunal" for Russia, albeit with nuances

Alexei Navalny's associates show Putin's superyacht, which avoided arrest and bypassed sanctions

Ukraine confiscates property of Belarusian Defence Ministry

Erdoğan to go to Russia for meeting with Putin

Ukraine will liberate Crimea by military means if Russia does withdraw from it – Security Council Secretary

Security guarantees: Luxembourg joins G7 declaration on Ukraine

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:18
photoNew Ambassador of Slovenia starts work in Ukraine
23:26
Czechia seizes assets of Russian Tactical Missiles Corporation CEO
23:11
Danish filmmaker Lars von Trier speaks up in support of Russians: "Russian lives matter also"
22:57
photoDutch Defence Minister brings F-16 model to Ukraine
22:19
photoRussians attack Donetsk Oblast with artillery in evening, killing three
21:58
Ukrainians disperse forces during counteroffensive, change of tactic needed – NYT
20:55
Ukraine agrees to a "hybrid tribunal" for Russia, albeit with nuances
20:41
Zelenskyy on results of his visits: There will be planes, additional armoured vehicles, air defences will be strengthened
20:25
Russians use Chinese vehicles to build defensive lines in occupied territories – WSJ
20:17
War is dynamic, Ukraine continues to reclaim territories – White House
All News
Advertisement: