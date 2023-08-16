All Sections
General Zhydko, who commanded occupying forces in Ukraine, dies in Russia

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 16 August 2023, 18:12
GENNADY ZHYDKO. PHOTO: HEROES OF THE COUNTRY WEBSITE

Colonel General Gennady Zhydko, 57, who commanded all the occupying groups in Ukraine in May-July 2022, has died in Moscow.

Source: Russian mass media; Mikhail Degtyarev, governor of Khabarovsk Krai

Quote: "After a long illness, Colonel General Gennady Valerievich Zhydko, the Hero of Russia, died in Moscow."

Details: In 2016, Zhydko served as Chief of Staff of the Russian Armed Forces group in Syria. In 2018, he was appointed commander of the Eastern Military District, and in 2021, he received the position of Deputy Minister of Defence of the Russian Federation, head of the Main Military and Political Department of the Russian Armed Forces.

In 2022, Zhydko again became the commander of the troops of the Eastern Military District and in May 2022, he replaced Aleksandr Dvornikov, the commander of the troops of the Southern Military District, in the leadership of the occupying army in Ukraine. In July, he was dismissed from this position.

Background:

  • In June 2022, information appeared that Zhydko was in command of Russian troops in Ukraine.

