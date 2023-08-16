Russian drone destroyed 3-5 tonnes of agricultural products at night in Odesa Oblast

PHOTO OF THE CONSEQUENCES OF THE ATTACK ON THE PORT: OPERATIONAL COMMAND PIVDEN (SOUTH)

On the night of Tuesday to Wednesday, a Russian drone attack destroyed three to five tonnes of agricultural products at the Reni seaport in Odesa Oblast.

Source: Taras Vysotskyi, First Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine, on the air of the joint national 24/7 newscast; Interfax-Ukraine

Quote: "Unfortunately, we see that Russia continues terrorist attacks on civilian infrastructure, including the port infrastructure of the Danube region. As part of the attack last night, thousands of tonnes of products were lost, the cost of which is estimated at millions of dollars…

If we are talking about volumes, it was a total of 3-5,000 tonnes of products."

Details: But, according to Vysotskyi, it is possible to ship dozens of tonnes of products every day. These are big losses for the owners, but exports continue. And this is not a large share of what is exported from the Danube region.

In addition, this year, thanks to the efforts of farmers and favourable weather conditions, it was possible to harvest a large crop. Preliminary forecasts indicate that this year's harvest will be 3-5% higher than last year.

Background: Earlier, it was reported that on 16 August, warehouses and granaries at one of the Danube ports were damaged in a Russian attack on Odesa Oblast.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!