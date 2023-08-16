All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian drone destroyed 3-5 tonnes of agricultural products at night in Odesa Oblast

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 16 August 2023, 22:21
Russian drone destroyed 3-5 tonnes of agricultural products at night in Odesa Oblast
PHOTO OF THE CONSEQUENCES OF THE ATTACK ON THE PORT: OPERATIONAL COMMAND PIVDEN (SOUTH)

On the night of Tuesday to Wednesday, a Russian drone attack destroyed three to five tonnes of agricultural products at the Reni seaport in Odesa Oblast. 

Source: Taras Vysotskyi, First Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine, on the air of the joint national 24/7 newscast; Interfax-Ukraine

Quote: "Unfortunately, we see that Russia continues terrorist attacks on civilian infrastructure, including the port infrastructure of the Danube region. As part of the attack last night, thousands of tonnes of products were lost, the cost of which is estimated at millions of dollars…

If we are talking about volumes, it was a total of 3-5,000 tonnes of products."

Details: But, according to Vysotskyi, it is possible to ship dozens of tonnes of products every day. These are big losses for the owners, but exports continue. And this is not a large share of what is exported from the Danube region. 

In addition, this year, thanks to the efforts of farmers and favourable weather conditions, it was possible to harvest a large crop. Preliminary forecasts indicate that this year's harvest will be 3-5% higher than last year.

Background: Earlier, it was reported that on 16 August, warehouses and granaries at one of the Danube ports were damaged in a Russian attack on Odesa Oblast.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: