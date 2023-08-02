Series of explosions heard in Kherson

On the evening of 1 August, a series of explosions were heard in the city of Kherson.

Source: Suspilne (Ukraine's public broadcaster) on Telegram

Details: Around 21:20, the outlet reported that explosions were heard in Kherson for the first time in the evening.

Repeated explosions sounded in the city five more times, reports Suspilne. The last one was heard at around midnight.

Earlier: On the morning of 1 August, the Russians attacked Kherson again, targeting a healthcare facility, killing a doctor and injuring five more people.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!