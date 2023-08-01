Russian strike on hospital in Kherson: injuries rise
Updated reports indicate that one person has been killed and five injured in the Russian forces’ bombardment of a healthcare facility in the city of Kherson.
Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "Reports indicate that four more medical workers were injured in today's [1 August 2023 – ed.] attack on a hospital in Kherson.
They were diagnosed with contusion and an acute stress reaction. The victims received medical care, and their lives are in no danger."
Details: The Russian terrorist attack on the hospital on 1 August claimed the life of one doctor and injured five people.
