Russian strike on hospital in Kherson: injuries rise

Updated reports indicate that one person has been killed and five injured in the Russian forces’ bombardment of a healthcare facility in the city of Kherson.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Reports indicate that four more medical workers were injured in today's [1 August 2023 – ed.] attack on a hospital in Kherson.

They were diagnosed with contusion and an acute stress reaction. The victims received medical care, and their lives are in no danger."

Details: The Russian terrorist attack on the hospital on 1 August claimed the life of one doctor and injured five people.

