Russians bombard hospital in Kherson, killing doctor and injuring nurse

The Russians attacked Kherson once again on 1 August and struck a healthcare facility, killing one doctor and injuring a nurse.

Source: Roman Mrochko, head of Kherson City Military Administration; Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote from Mrochko: "The strike was on one of the healthcare institutions, killing a young doctor who had only been working a few days and injuring a nurse, and our doctors are now fighting to save her life."

Details: Investigators said Russian troops bombarded the centre of Kherson once again on 1 August, at around 11:00.

The doctor received multiple fatal shrapnel injuries. A nurse was also injured. The number of casualties is being confirmed.

The hospital building and vehicles have been damaged.

Prosecutors note that priority measures are currently being taken to record the crime committed by the army of the aggressor country.

Update: Mrochko said two floors of the hospital were damaged, including the surgical and otolaryngology department, and the operating theatre was destroyed.

Debris removal is ongoing, doctors are treating patients and medical workers who were in the hospital during the attack. Psychologists work with the victims.

