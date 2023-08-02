Air defence forces operate in Odesa Oblast's south

Russian forces have attacked the south of Odesa Oblast with attack drones on the night of 1-2 August. Air defence forces are repelling the attack.

Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of the Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy continues to attack the south of Odesa Oblast with attack drones. Our air defence forces are operating.

I urge everyone to stay in shelters."

Details: Earlier, Ukraine’s Air Force reported that Russian Shahed drones are moving toward the city of Izmail, Odesa Oblast.

