Air defence forces operate in Odesa Oblast's south
Wednesday, 2 August 2023, 03:01
Russian forces have attacked the south of Odesa Oblast with attack drones on the night of 1-2 August. Air defence forces are repelling the attack.
Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of the Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "The enemy continues to attack the south of Odesa Oblast with attack drones. Our air defence forces are operating.
I urge everyone to stay in shelters."
Details: Earlier, Ukraine’s Air Force reported that Russian Shahed drones are moving toward the city of Izmail, Odesa Oblast.
