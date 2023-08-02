All Sections
US State Department explains Russia's absence at meeting on Ukraine in Saudi Arabia

European PravdaWednesday, 2 August 2023, 09:15

The United States has given a reason why Russia will not be at an informal meeting in Saudi Arabia later this week to discuss ways to achieve peace in Ukraine. 

Source: Matthew Miller, Spokesperson for the US Department of State; quoted by European Pravda 

Answering a journalist's question whether it is a good idea to organise a meeting without the Russian Federation, he repeated the words of Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine, who said that he is open to real diplomacy with Russia, when Russia is ready for such diplomacy.

Zelenskyy may come to New York and present peace formula to UN – Bloomberg

Quote: "Unfortunately, what we have seen is that from the outset of this war – really from even before the outset of this war – Russia has never been willing to engage in actual diplomacy," Miller said.

The United States, he said, had "made clear" its willingness to "talk about any legitimate security concerns Russia had before outset of the war," while "Ukraine made clear that were able to do the same. Russia never engaged in a serious or meaningful way."

Quote: "We believe it’s important that countries around the world hear directly from Ukraine about the horrors that have been unleashed on their country, about the attacks on civilians, about the attacks on schools, on hospitals, on apartment buildings and civilian infrastructure; that they hear about just how Russia has violated their territorial integrity, violated their sovereignty," Miller emphasised.

Earlier, it was reported that the European Union expects representatives of about 40 countries to attend an informal meeting in Saudi Arabia at the end of the week, where ways to achieve peace in Ukraine will be discussed.

The Wall Street Journal previously reported on the meeting in Saudi Arabia in Jeddah to be held on 5-6 August, later the information was confirmed by Andrii Yermak, Head of the President’s Office.

Ukrainian and Western officials hope these efforts will result in a peace summit later this year, during which world leaders would agree on joint ground rules for ending the war.

