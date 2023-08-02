All Sections
Explosion sounds near air base in Crimea

Tetiana LozovenkoWednesday, 2 August 2023, 10:39
An explosion has rung out near the settlement of Hvardiiske, temporarily occupied Crimea, where an air base is located.

Source: Radio Svoboda (Liberty) citing anonymous Telegram channels

Details: Anonymous Telegram channels have reported an explosion near the settlement of Hvardiiske in the Simferopol district of Crimea.

The Hvardiiske Air Base is located there. The air base is under the control of the Air and Space Forces of the Russian Federation. Radio Svoboda reports that the 37th Mixed Aviation Regiment of the Russian Air Force is based there.

The occupation authorities did not react to the incident.

In addition, the occupiers blocked Kerch (Crimean) Bridge on the morning of 2 August. It is currently reported that traffic has been restored.

 
 
Screenshot from google Maps

