Russia claims its ship was attacked by naval drone in Black Sea

Tetiana LozovenkoWednesday, 2 August 2023, 15:02
Russia claims its ship was attacked by naval drone in Black Sea

The Russian Ministry of Defence claims that Ukraine tried to attack a Russian ship accompanying civilian sea transport in the Black Sea with a naval drone.

Source: Russian state-owned news agency TASS, with reference to  Igor Konashenkov, representative of the Ministry of Defence of Russia

Details: Konashenkov claims it happened in the southwestern part of the Black Sea; the Ukrainian sea drone was allegedly destroyed. 

Background: Russia announced the withdrawal of the shipping security guarantees under the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which ceased to be in effect on Monday, 17 July. The Russian Federation curtailed the maritime humanitarian corridor in the northwestern waters of the Black Sea and, accordingly, restored the state of a temporarily dangerous area there.

Earlier: On 1 August, the Russian Ministry of Defence also claimed that Ukraine allegedly attempted to attack the ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet 340 kilometres southwest of occupied Sevastopol.

