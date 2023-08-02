All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians have killed at least 10,749 civilians in Ukraine – Prosecutor General's Office

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 2 August 2023, 18:24
Russians have killed at least 10,749 civilians in Ukraine – Prosecutor General's Office
Rescue workers carrying the body of a civilian killed in the Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih on 31 July; his body was retrieved from the rubble of the destroyed residential building. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine has confirmed data on 10,749 civilians killed and 15,599 wounded by Russian forces since the beginning of the full-scale war.

Source: Yurii Belousov, Head of the Department for Combating Crimes Committed during the Armed Conflict at the Prosecutor General’s Office, in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine news agency 

Quote: "We have confirmation of 10,749 killed and 15,599 wounded civilians. Of this number, 499 of the dead were children, and 1,090 more children were injured.

We understand that these figures are just the tip of the iceberg. When we liberate our territories, the numbers will increase significantly, possibly tenfold."

Advertisement:

Details: Belousov suggested that in Mariupol alone "there will be tens of thousands of dead".

He also added that law enforcement officers will try to identify all the victims of the invaders, although it will not be easy, taking into account that "the Russians could have reburied and taken [the bodies - ed.] away, and we will not find the bodies".

At the same time, the representative of the Prosecutor General’s Office added that thanks to Ukraine’s partners, the body identification system has "improved significantly", and the number of laboratories and the ability to analyse DNA are incomparable to what was available in Ukraine before.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Ukraine announces temporary corridors for merchant ships in Black Sea

No one is included in register of oligarchs yet – National Security Council Secretary

Another pro-Russian businessman Medvedchuk's accomplice who was preparing coup sentenced to imprisonment

photo, videoExplosions in Domodedovo, Russia, large-scale fire breaks out

video, photo, updatedRussians strike residential area in Zaporizhzhia, two civilians killed

photoPlant in Moscow Oblast that suffered from explosion participated in development of next generation bomber

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:14
Almost 90 Ukrainian companies cooperating with Russian military-industrial complex have not yet been confiscated
16:40
Finnish Foreign Minister: Important to not put any pressure on Ukraine from any side
16:20
Estonia to send a batch of small arms and ammunition to Ukraine
15:41
Fire breaks out at Belarus' Mazyr refinery, week after Ukraine's Security Service warning
15:15
How Serbia creates threats for Ukraine amid declarations of friendly relations
15:12
Russian forces burn bodies of their fallen soldiers near Melitopol in southern Ukraine
15:01
photoOrganiser of Megamarch in traditional Ukrainian clothing dies in war
14:53
Ukraine's Foreign Minister: Talks with Russia possible after its troops leave Ukraine, but not with Putin
14:48
Ukraine announces temporary corridors for merchant ships in Black Sea
14:30
Secretary on why Security Council noticed Moscow Patriarchate Ukrainian Orthodox Church only after invasion: "It crossed the line"
All News
Advertisement: