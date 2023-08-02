All Sections
Russians have killed at least 10,749 civilians in Ukraine – Prosecutor General's Office

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 2 August 2023, 18:24
Russians have killed at least 10,749 civilians in Ukraine – Prosecutor General's Office
Rescue workers carrying the body of a civilian killed in the Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih on 31 July; his body was retrieved from the rubble of the destroyed residential building. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine has confirmed data on 10,749 civilians killed and 15,599 wounded by Russian forces since the beginning of the full-scale war.

Source: Yurii Belousov, Head of the Department for Combating Crimes Committed during the Armed Conflict at the Prosecutor General’s Office, in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine news agency 

Quote: "We have confirmation of 10,749 killed and 15,599 wounded civilians. Of this number, 499 of the dead were children, and 1,090 more children were injured.

We understand that these figures are just the tip of the iceberg. When we liberate our territories, the numbers will increase significantly, possibly tenfold."

Details: Belousov suggested that in Mariupol alone "there will be tens of thousands of dead".

He also added that law enforcement officers will try to identify all the victims of the invaders, although it will not be easy, taking into account that "the Russians could have reburied and taken [the bodies - ed.] away, and we will not find the bodies".

At the same time, the representative of the Prosecutor General’s Office added that thanks to Ukraine’s partners, the body identification system has "improved significantly", and the number of laboratories and the ability to analyse DNA are incomparable to what was available in Ukraine before.

