Russian investigators classify case of former Donetsk Oblast proxy detained for extremism

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 2 August 2023, 20:45
Igor Strelkov (Girkin). Photo: Strelkov’s Telegram

Russian investigators made a decision to classify the case of Igor Strelkov (real surname Girkin), the former Defence Minister in the illegal, Russian-controlled formation in the east of Ukraine, the Donetsk People’s Republic. Strelkov criticised the Russian government and was detained for extremism.

Source: RBC, a pro-Kremlin Russian news outlet, citing Strelkov’s lawyer Aleksandr Molohov

Details: RBC reported that Strelkov’s case was classified because of a state secret.

Molohov refused to further comment on this, saying that the fact of the classification was the only piece of information he could disclose.

Strelkov is suspected of publicly calling for extremism on his Telegram channel.

The court hearing, which took place in Moscow’s Meshchansky Court on 21 July, stated that the investigation was being conducted by Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) investigators.

The court remanded Strelkov in custody until 18 September.

Strelkov faces up to five years in prison for public calls for extremism.

Background:

  • On 21 July, Russian media reported that security forces detained an active supporter of the war against Ukraine, Igor Strelkov (real surname Girkin). He was charged under Article 282 of the Russian Criminal Code (extremism).
  • Strelkov was sentenced in absentia to life imprisonment by the District Court of The Hague. He was found guilty of the downing of the Malaysian Boeing MH17 in August 2014. The court said Girkin and his two subordinates were "guilty [of murder] 298 times".

