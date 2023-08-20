Trains suspended in Russia's Buryatia for week due to dam break

In the Republic of Buryatia, Russia, a river burst its banks and partially destroyed a dam, washing away the railway tracks of the Baikal-Amur railway, so the Russian economy will lose billions of roubles.

Source: Meduza, a Latvia-based Russian independent news outlet, with reference to local governor

Details: The train traffic on that section was stopped.

As the Russian authorities said, 200 metres of railway track were washed away and 10 overhead support lines were damaged.

They complained that the damage to the country's economy from the cargo downtime "will be in the billions of roubles".

The population has not been affected by the dam break "so far".

It is planned to deal with the consequences within a week.

Background: On the night of 11-12 August, a dam burst in Ussuriysk, Russia, flooding several streets; sirens sounded and evacuations were carried out.

