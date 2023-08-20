Russian space station crashes into Moon week after takeoff

Roskosmos (Russia's government authority responsible for space projects) has reported that the Luna 25 space station collided with the Moon and ceased to exist.

Source: Roskosmos

Details: The Russians said that the station "went into a non-calculated orbit, collided with the Moon and ceased to exist."

On Saturday, the Russians reported that an "emergency situation" had occurred, without specifying what it was.

Luna-25 was scheduled to land on the Earth's satellite on 21 August.

For reference: On 11 August, a Soyuz-2.1b rocket carrying the first Russian lunar station Luna-25 in almost 50 years was launched from the Vostochny cosmodrome.

The landing site was an area in the southern polar region of the Moon where signs of water ice were found.

The previous mission, Luna-24, was launched in 1976 and delivered 170 grams of lunar soil to the Earth.

