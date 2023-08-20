All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian space station crashes into Moon week after takeoff

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 20 August 2023, 12:05
Russian space station crashes into Moon week after takeoff
PHOTO: ROSKOSMOS

Roskosmos (Russia's government authority responsible for space projects) has reported that the Luna 25 space station collided with the Moon and ceased to exist.

Source: Roskosmos

Details: The Russians said that the station "went into a non-calculated orbit, collided with the Moon and ceased to exist."

On Saturday, the Russians reported that an "emergency situation" had occurred, without specifying what it was.

Advertisement:

Luna-25 was scheduled to land on the Earth's satellite on 21 August.

For reference: On 11 August, a Soyuz-2.1b rocket carrying the first Russian lunar station Luna-25 in almost 50 years was launched from the Vostochny cosmodrome.

The landing site was an area in the southern polar region of the Moon where signs of water ice were found.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

The previous mission, Luna-24, was launched in 1976 and delivered 170 grams of lunar soil to the Earth.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine's defenders kill and injure almost 300 Russians in one day on Tavriia front

Ukrainian passengers in coach accident in Romania: 12 people injured

Foreign Ministry: It's a shame that the Pope's words reflect Russia's great-power ideas

Jackets are for winter, there were no prices below US$80 – Defence Minister

Zelenskyy holds Supreme Commander-in-Chief Staff meeting: front, preparations for winter, aircraft, and military physician boards

Ukrainian Security Service colonel found dead in his office in Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:10
Ukraine's defenders kill and injure almost 300 Russians in one day on Tavriia front
23:34
Ukrainian passengers in coach accident in Romania: 12 people injured
23:20
Three people injured in Russian attack on Sumy Oblast
22:59
Trump's competitor promises to give part of Ukraine to Russia and block Kyiv's accession to NATO
22:28
photoRussians fire cluster munitions on Toretsk, one dead, 3 wounded
22:17
Ukraine expects to hold a summit on peace formula in autumn
22:04
US senator calls for helping Ukraine hold elections after Zelenskyy's speech
21:44
Defence industry to yield better results, we increase production – Zelenskyy
21:42
Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church Head is waiting for clarification regarding Pope's statement on Russia
21:28
President's Office on key topics of Zelenskyy's speech at UN General Assembly
All News
Advertisement: