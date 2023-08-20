All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian space station crashes into Moon week after takeoff

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 20 August 2023, 12:05
Russian space station crashes into Moon week after takeoff
PHOTO: ROSKOSMOS

Roskosmos (Russia's government authority responsible for space projects) has reported that the Luna 25 space station collided with the Moon and ceased to exist.

Source: Roskosmos

Details: The Russians said that the station "went into a non-calculated orbit, collided with the Moon and ceased to exist."

On Saturday, the Russians reported that an "emergency situation" had occurred, without specifying what it was.

Luna-25 was scheduled to land on the Earth's satellite on 21 August.

For reference: On 11 August, a Soyuz-2.1b rocket carrying the first Russian lunar station Luna-25 in almost 50 years was launched from the Vostochny cosmodrome.

The landing site was an area in the southern polar region of the Moon where signs of water ice were found.

The previous mission, Luna-24, was launched in 1976 and delivered 170 grams of lunar soil to the Earth.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: