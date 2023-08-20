All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy arrives in Netherlands

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 20 August 2023, 13:28
Zelenskyy arrives in Netherlands
photo: President's office

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced a working visit to the Netherlands with First Lady Olena Zelenska on Sunday.

Source: Zelenskyy on social media; European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy said that "there will be focused talks with Prime Minister Mark Rutte".

"The key topic is [the supply of] the F-16s for Ukraine to protect our people from Russian terror," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy also added that "the Global Peace Summit and justice for Russian crimes will all be on the agenda".

Background: On Saturday morning, the President paid a working visit to Sweden together with First Lady Olena Zelenska.

He met with Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, during which the parties agreed to localise the production of Swedish CV-90 infantry fighting vehicles and discussed the possible transfer of Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and First Lady Olena Zelenska were also received by the royal couple of Sweden, King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia.

In addition, Zelenskyy held talks with Andreas Norlen, Speaker of the Swedish Parliament, and heads of parliamentary parties.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!




Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: