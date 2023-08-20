All Sections
Zelenskyy arrives in Netherlands

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 20 August 2023, 13:28
Zelenskyy arrives in Netherlands
photo: President's office

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced a working visit to the Netherlands with First Lady Olena Zelenska on Sunday.

Source: Zelenskyy on social media; European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy said that "there will be focused talks with Prime Minister Mark Rutte".

"The key topic is [the supply of] the F-16s for Ukraine to protect our people from Russian terror," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy also added that "the Global Peace Summit and justice for Russian crimes will all be on the agenda".

Background: On Saturday morning, the President paid a working visit to Sweden together with First Lady Olena Zelenska.

He met with Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, during which the parties agreed to localise the production of Swedish CV-90 infantry fighting vehicles and discussed the possible transfer of Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and First Lady Olena Zelenska were also received by the royal couple of Sweden, King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia.

In addition, Zelenskyy held talks with Andreas Norlen, Speaker of the Swedish Parliament, and heads of parliamentary parties.

