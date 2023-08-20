All Sections
Zelenskyy: Swedish-made Gripen jets nearing appearance in Ukrainian skies

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 20 August 2023, 01:10
Zelenskyy: Swedish-made Gripen jets nearing appearance in Ukrainian skies
VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY. PHOTO: OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT OF UKRAINE

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the Ukrainian military has begun participating in test flights on Swedish Gripen combat aircraft, and that Ukraine is conducting negotiations so that these aircraft can "appear in our skies."

Source: President Zelenskyy’s video address

Quote: "We are trying very, very hard to increase the capabilities of military aviation.  This is one of the hardest tasks, but I am sure: we will accomplish it.

Now, we have a breakthrough result regarding Gripen fighters – cool, modern Swedish combat aircraft.  Our soldiers are already starting to test them.  And we are step by step, negotiation by negotiation, we are getting closer to the fact that Gripen fighters will appear in our sky."

Details: Zelenskyy noted that he had discussed this issue with the Prime Minister of Sweden and representatives of the Swedish parliamentary parties.

He added that Ukraine has started working "on the beginning of the training phase of our guys on Gripen."

