All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy: Swedish-made Gripen jets nearing appearance in Ukrainian skies

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 20 August 2023, 01:10
Zelenskyy: Swedish-made Gripen jets nearing appearance in Ukrainian skies
VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY. PHOTO: OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT OF UKRAINE

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the Ukrainian military has begun participating in test flights on Swedish Gripen combat aircraft, and that Ukraine is conducting negotiations so that these aircraft can "appear in our skies."

Source: President Zelenskyy’s video address

Quote: "We are trying very, very hard to increase the capabilities of military aviation.  This is one of the hardest tasks, but I am sure: we will accomplish it.

Now, we have a breakthrough result regarding Gripen fighters – cool, modern Swedish combat aircraft.  Our soldiers are already starting to test them.  And we are step by step, negotiation by negotiation, we are getting closer to the fact that Gripen fighters will appear in our sky."

Details: Zelenskyy noted that he had discussed this issue with the Prime Minister of Sweden and representatives of the Swedish parliamentary parties.

He added that Ukraine has started working "on the beginning of the training phase of our guys on Gripen."

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: