Ukrainian marines post video of their effective assault on south front

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOSunday, 20 August 2023, 16:04
Ukrainian marines post video of their effective assault on south front
CHEVRON OF THE 36TH MARINE BRIGADE

The Ukrainian Marines from the 36th Brigade have posted footage of their assault operations on the Berdiansk front: following heavy artillery fire coming from the brigade and their brothers-in-arms from the Ukrainian Defence Forces, the marines took over the positions of the defeated Russian troops.

Source: press service of the 36th Marine Brigade; sources of UP in the Ukrainian military

Quote: "As the marines from the 36th Separate Marine Brigade named after Rear Admiral Mykhailo Bilynskyi carried out the assault, the occupiers were leaving their positions. We keep working!"

Details: Sources of Ukrainska Pravda state that the events occurred on the Berdiansk front. The Russian forces abandoned their ground under artillery fire, following which the Ukrainian marines took over the Russian positions.

Source: press service of the 36th Marine Brigade; sources of UP in the Ukrainian military



