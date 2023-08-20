All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian marines post video of their effective assault on south front

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOSunday, 20 August 2023, 16:04
Ukrainian marines post video of their effective assault on south front
CHEVRON OF THE 36TH MARINE BRIGADE

The Ukrainian Marines from the 36th Brigade have posted footage of their assault operations on the Berdiansk front: following heavy artillery fire coming from the brigade and their brothers-in-arms from the Ukrainian Defence Forces, the marines took over the positions of the defeated Russian troops.

Source: press service of the 36th Marine Brigade; sources of UP in the Ukrainian military

Quote: "As the marines from the 36th Separate Marine Brigade named after Rear Admiral Mykhailo Bilynskyi carried out the assault, the occupiers were leaving their positions. We keep working!"

Advertisement:

Details: Sources of Ukrainska Pravda state that the events occurred on the Berdiansk front. The Russian forces abandoned their ground under artillery fire, following which the Ukrainian marines took over the Russian positions.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!



Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Advertisement:

Ukraine's defenders kill and injure almost 300 Russians in one day on Tavriia front

Ukrainian passengers in coach accident in Romania: 12 people injured

Foreign Ministry: It's a shame that the Pope's words reflect Russia's great-power ideas

Jackets are for winter, there were no prices below US$80 – Defence Minister

Zelenskyy holds Supreme Commander-in-Chief Staff meeting: front, preparations for winter, aircraft, and military physician boards

Ukrainian Security Service colonel found dead in his office in Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:10
Ukraine's defenders kill and injure almost 300 Russians in one day on Tavriia front
23:34
Ukrainian passengers in coach accident in Romania: 12 people injured
23:20
Three people injured in Russian attack on Sumy Oblast
22:59
Trump's competitor promises to give part of Ukraine to Russia and block Kyiv's accession to NATO
22:28
photoRussians fire cluster munitions on Toretsk, one dead, 3 wounded
22:17
Ukraine expects to hold a summit on peace formula in autumn
22:04
US senator calls for helping Ukraine hold elections after Zelenskyy's speech
21:44
Defence industry to yield better results, we increase production – Zelenskyy
21:42
Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church Head is waiting for clarification regarding Pope's statement on Russia
21:28
President's Office on key topics of Zelenskyy's speech at UN General Assembly
All News
Advertisement: