All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians target Kherson Oblast twice in afternoon, civilians killed

Alona MazurenkoSunday, 20 August 2023, 17:37
Russians target Kherson Oblast twice in afternoon, civilians killed
attack on Kherson Oblast. Stock photo: GETTY IMAGES

Russian invaders have attacked Kherson Oblast twice after 15:00 on 20 August; two people were killed, there are wounded.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Office of the Prosecutor General 

Details: At about 15:00 on 20 August, the Russians attacked a village in Nova Kakhovka hromada in Kherson Oblast [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.] 

According to Prokudin, the settlement in question is the village of Kozatske.

Advertisement:

A Russian tank targeted a residential building, resulting in a 60-year-old woman receiving injuries incompatible with life. 

Another civilian was injured, she was hospitalised: "A 45-year-old woman has multiple shrapnel wounds."

Around 15:30, the Russian forces dropped two explosive devices from a drone on a man walking on a street in the settlement of Novoberyslav.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Prokudin said that the 33-year-old local resident died on the spot from injuries.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Ukraine's defenders kill and injure almost 300 Russians in one day on Tavriia front

Ukrainian passengers in coach accident in Romania: 12 people injured

Foreign Ministry: It's a shame that the Pope's words reflect Russia's great-power ideas

Jackets are for winter, there were no prices below US$80 – Defence Minister

Zelenskyy holds Supreme Commander-in-Chief Staff meeting: front, preparations for winter, aircraft, and military physician boards

Ukrainian Security Service colonel found dead in his office in Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:10
Ukraine's defenders kill and injure almost 300 Russians in one day on Tavriia front
23:34
Ukrainian passengers in coach accident in Romania: 12 people injured
23:20
Three people injured in Russian attack on Sumy Oblast
22:59
Trump's competitor promises to give part of Ukraine to Russia and block Kyiv's accession to NATO
22:28
photoRussians fire cluster munitions on Toretsk, one dead, 3 wounded
22:17
Ukraine expects to hold a summit on peace formula in autumn
22:04
US senator calls for helping Ukraine hold elections after Zelenskyy's speech
21:44
Defence industry to yield better results, we increase production – Zelenskyy
21:42
Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church Head is waiting for clarification regarding Pope's statement on Russia
21:28
President's Office on key topics of Zelenskyy's speech at UN General Assembly
All News
Advertisement: