Russians target Kherson Oblast twice in afternoon, civilians killed

Alona MazurenkoSunday, 20 August 2023, 17:37
attack on Kherson Oblast. Stock photo: GETTY IMAGES

Russian invaders have attacked Kherson Oblast twice after 15:00 on 20 August; two people were killed, there are wounded.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Office of the Prosecutor General 

Details: At about 15:00 on 20 August, the Russians attacked a village in Nova Kakhovka hromada in Kherson Oblast [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.] 

According to Prokudin, the settlement in question is the village of Kozatske.

A Russian tank targeted a residential building, resulting in a 60-year-old woman receiving injuries incompatible with life. 

Another civilian was injured, she was hospitalised: "A 45-year-old woman has multiple shrapnel wounds."

Around 15:30, the Russian forces dropped two explosive devices from a drone on a man walking on a street in the settlement of Novoberyslav.

Prokudin said that the 33-year-old local resident died on the spot from injuries.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine.



Advertisement: