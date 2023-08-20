Zelenskyy arrives in Denmark in a bid to secure F-16s for Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Denmark after his visit to the Netherlands to discuss the supply of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.

Source: President Zelenskyy on Twitter

Details: Zelenskyy said that he will meet Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, the Danish Royal Family, members of Foleting [the Danish parliament], and Danish business leaders.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "We expand our cooperation, prepare more good news for our warriors, and advance the issue of F-16s."

Arrived in Denmark 🇺🇦🇩🇰



We keep working to strengthen Ukraine and protect our people.



I will meet with @Statsmin Mette Frederiksen, the Royal Family, members of Folketing, and Danish business leaders.



We expand our cooperation, prepare more good news for our warriors, and… — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) August 20, 2023

Background:

During a visit to the Netherlands on 20 August, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the Netherlands agreed to provide Ukraine with 42 F-16 fighter jets after Ukrainian pilots and engineers complete exercises.

During a working visit to Sweden on 19 August, Zelenskyy met with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, announcing that Ukraine and Sweden agreed to jointly produce and service Swedish-designed CV-90 infantry fighting vehicles, and discussed the possibility of Sweden supplying Ukraine with Gripen fighter jets.

