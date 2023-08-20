All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy arrives in Denmark in a bid to secure F-16s for Ukraine

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 20 August 2023, 18:15
Zelenskyy arrives in Denmark in a bid to secure F-16s for Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: President’s Office

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Denmark after his visit to the Netherlands to discuss the supply of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.

Source: President Zelenskyy on Twitter

Details: Zelenskyy said that he will meet Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, the Danish Royal Family, members of Foleting [the Danish parliament], and Danish business leaders.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "We expand our cooperation, prepare more good news for our warriors, and advance the issue of F-16s."

Background:

  • During a visit to the Netherlands on 20 August, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the Netherlands agreed to provide Ukraine with 42 F-16 fighter jets after Ukrainian pilots and engineers complete exercises.
  • During a working visit to Sweden on 19 August, Zelenskyy met with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, announcing that Ukraine and Sweden agreed to jointly produce and service Swedish-designed CV-90 infantry fighting vehicles, and discussed the possibility of Sweden supplying Ukraine with Gripen fighter jets.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy PM speaks with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: