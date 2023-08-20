All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy arrives in Denmark in a bid to secure F-16s for Ukraine

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 20 August 2023, 18:15
Zelenskyy arrives in Denmark in a bid to secure F-16s for Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: President’s Office

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Denmark after his visit to the Netherlands to discuss the supply of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.

Source: President Zelenskyy on Twitter

Details: Zelenskyy said that he will meet Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, the Danish Royal Family, members of Foleting [the Danish parliament], and Danish business leaders.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "We expand our cooperation, prepare more good news for our warriors, and advance the issue of F-16s."

Advertisement:

Background:

  • During a visit to the Netherlands on 20 August, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the Netherlands agreed to provide Ukraine with 42 F-16 fighter jets after Ukrainian pilots and engineers complete exercises.
  • During a working visit to Sweden on 19 August, Zelenskyy met with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, announcing that Ukraine and Sweden agreed to jointly produce and service Swedish-designed CV-90 infantry fighting vehicles, and discussed the possibility of Sweden supplying Ukraine with Gripen fighter jets.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!



Advertisement:

Ukraine's defenders kill and injure almost 300 Russians in one day on Tavriia front

Ukrainian passengers in coach accident in Romania: 12 people injured

Foreign Ministry: It's a shame that the Pope's words reflect Russia's great-power ideas

Jackets are for winter, there were no prices below US$80 – Defence Minister

Zelenskyy holds Supreme Commander-in-Chief Staff meeting: front, preparations for winter, aircraft, and military physician boards

Ukrainian Security Service colonel found dead in his office in Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:10
Ukraine's defenders kill and injure almost 300 Russians in one day on Tavriia front
23:34
Ukrainian passengers in coach accident in Romania: 12 people injured
23:20
Three people injured in Russian attack on Sumy Oblast
22:59
Trump's competitor promises to give part of Ukraine to Russia and block Kyiv's accession to NATO
22:28
photoRussians fire cluster munitions on Toretsk, one dead, 3 wounded
22:17
Ukraine expects to hold a summit on peace formula in autumn
22:04
US senator calls for helping Ukraine hold elections after Zelenskyy's speech
21:44
Defence industry to yield better results, we increase production – Zelenskyy
21:42
Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church Head is waiting for clarification regarding Pope's statement on Russia
21:28
President's Office on key topics of Zelenskyy's speech at UN General Assembly
All News
Advertisement: