Zelenskyy arrives in Denmark in a bid to secure F-16s for Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Denmark after his visit to the Netherlands to discuss the supply of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.
Source: President Zelenskyy on Twitter
Details: Zelenskyy said that he will meet Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, the Danish Royal Family, members of Foleting [the Danish parliament], and Danish business leaders.
Quote from Zelenskyy: "We expand our cooperation, prepare more good news for our warriors, and advance the issue of F-16s."
Arrived in Denmark 🇺🇦🇩🇰— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) August 20, 2023
We keep working to strengthen Ukraine and protect our people.
I will meet with @Statsmin Mette Frederiksen, the Royal Family, members of Folketing, and Danish business leaders.
We expand our cooperation, prepare more good news for our warriors, and…
Background:
- During a visit to the Netherlands on 20 August, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the Netherlands agreed to provide Ukraine with 42 F-16 fighter jets after Ukrainian pilots and engineers complete exercises.
- During a working visit to Sweden on 19 August, Zelenskyy met with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, announcing that Ukraine and Sweden agreed to jointly produce and service Swedish-designed CV-90 infantry fighting vehicles, and discussed the possibility of Sweden supplying Ukraine with Gripen fighter jets.
Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!
Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!