All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians shell Donetsk Oblast, 4 wounded

Alona MazurenkoSunday, 20 August 2023, 22:07
Russians shell Donetsk Oblast, 4 wounded
Donetsk Oblast sign. STOCK PHOTO: PAVLO KYRYLENKO, HEAD OF DONETSK OBLAST MILITARY ADMINISTRATION, on social media

On 20 August, the Russian Armed Forces shelled Avdiivka, Krasnohorivka and Toretsk, injuring four civilians.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: "On 20 August 2023, the invaders once again shelled settlements in Donetsk Oblast. In particular, the cities of Avdiivka and Krasnohorivka, as well as the village of Petrivka and the city of Toretsk came under enemy fire.

According to preliminary data, the Russian Armed Forces used artillery against the civilian population.

As a result of hits on residential areas, four citizens received injuries of varying severity – two women aged 51 and 57 and two men aged 54 and 81."

Details: It is reported that two victims of the shelling were on the territory of their own properties, and two more, a man and a woman, in vehicles when they were moving along one of the roads of the region.

They were taken to hospital with shrapnel wounds, concussions and contusions.

Explosions damaged residential buildings, fences, and outbuildings.

The Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office is conducting pre-trial investigations in criminal proceedings on violations of the laws and customs of war (Article 438.1 of the Criminal Code).

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Subjects: Donetsk region
Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
Donetsk region
Russians try to retake positions near liberated Urozhaine – General Staff report
Ukrainian Air Force warns two oblasts of missile threat
Ukrainian forces likely used analogues of US-made cluster munitions in recently liberated Urozhaine – CNN
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy PM speaks with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: