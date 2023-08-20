All Sections
Russians shell Donetsk Oblast, 4 wounded

Alona MazurenkoSunday, 20 August 2023, 22:07
Russians shell Donetsk Oblast, 4 wounded
Donetsk Oblast sign. STOCK PHOTO: PAVLO KYRYLENKO, HEAD OF DONETSK OBLAST MILITARY ADMINISTRATION, on social media

On 20 August, the Russian Armed Forces shelled Avdiivka, Krasnohorivka and Toretsk, injuring four civilians.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: "On 20 August 2023, the invaders once again shelled settlements in Donetsk Oblast. In particular, the cities of Avdiivka and Krasnohorivka, as well as the village of Petrivka and the city of Toretsk came under enemy fire.

According to preliminary data, the Russian Armed Forces used artillery against the civilian population.

As a result of hits on residential areas, four citizens received injuries of varying severity – two women aged 51 and 57 and two men aged 54 and 81."

Details: It is reported that two victims of the shelling were on the territory of their own properties, and two more, a man and a woman, in vehicles when they were moving along one of the roads of the region.

They were taken to hospital with shrapnel wounds, concussions and contusions.

Explosions damaged residential buildings, fences, and outbuildings.

The Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office is conducting pre-trial investigations in criminal proceedings on violations of the laws and customs of war (Article 438.1 of the Criminal Code).

Subjects: Donetsk region
