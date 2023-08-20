Over the past day, Russia’s losses in killed, wounded, and taken prisoner on the Tavriia front amounted to 232 military personnel (79 killed, 153 wounded).

Source: Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Commander of the Tavriia Operational and Strategic Group of Forces on Telegram, General Staff of the Armed Forces on Facebook

Quote: "In general, during the past day, the enemy attacked our positions 16 times and carried out 626 attacks, inflicted 15 air strikes.

Artillery units of the Tavriia Operational and Strategic Group of Forces performed 1248 combat missions during the day.

Over the past day, the enemy's losses killed, wounded and captured amounted to 232 people (dead - 79, wounded - 153).

Destroyed 27 units of enemy military equipment. In particular, six tanks, six armored vehicles, eight artillery systems and mortars, one multiple-launch missile system, one anti-tank guided missile, one SPG gun, one unmanned aerial vehicle, two units of transport and one unit of special equipment.

Six ammunition depots and one command and observation post were also destroyed."

Details: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the Ukrainian forces continue the offensive on the Melitopol and Berdiansk fronts, are consolidating recently captured positions and carry out counterbattery measures.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine inflicted nine attacks on the clusters of Russian personnel.

Units of the Rocket Forces and Artillery during the day targeted one command point and three artillery systems in firing positions.

In total, during the day, the Russians launched 22 air strikes and carried out 30 attacks from multiple-launch missile systems on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and settlements.

There were 22 combat clashes recorded.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians launched an air strike in the area south-west of Iskrýskivshchyna in Sumy Oblast. They carried out mortar and artillery shelling of more than 20 settlements.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russian forces launched an airstrike west of Mykolaivka. They led unsuccessful offensive operations in the area of Synkivka, Kharkiv Oblast. The settlements of Topoli, Masiutivka, Kyslivka, Berestove in Kharkiv Oblast were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks.

On the Lyman front, the Russians launched air strikes in the areas of Shyikivka, Terny, Pyskunivka, Vesele in Donetsk Oblast. Around 15 settlements suffered from attacks.

On the Bakhmut front, the Russians conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in the vicinity of Kurdiumivka in Donetsk Oblast.

They inflicted air strikes in the areas of Vesele, Klishchiivka, Kurdiumivka in Donetsk Oblast. Over 20 settlements suffered from artillery shelling.

On the Avdiivka front, the settlements of Keramik, Stepove, Orlivka, Avdiivka, Sieverne, Pervomaiske in Donetsk Oblast were shelled.

On the Marinka front, the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to restrain the offensive of Russian troops in the vicinity of Marinka in Donetsk Oblast. The Russians launched an airstrike in the area of Krasnohorivka in Donetsk Oblast. The settlements of Krasnohorivka, Marinka, Pobieda, Kurakhove, Katerynivka, Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast were subjected to artillery shelling.

On the Shakhtarsk front, the Russians launched an airstrike in the vicinity of Staromaiorsk in Donetsk Oblast. The settlements of Vodiane, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, Blahodatne, Urozhaine in Donetsk Oblast suffered from artillery shelling.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, the Russians launched an airstrike in the area of Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Over 30 settlements suffered from artillery shelling.

On the Kherson front, the Russian forces launched air strikes in the areas of Olhivka and Sadove, Kherson Oblast. Over 20 settlements were subjected to artillery shelling.

