All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians attack Sumy Oblast 14 times over past day

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 21 August 2023, 00:35
Russians attack Sumy Oblast 14 times over past day
DESTRUCTION IN SUMY OBLAST. STOCK PHOTO: SUMY OBLAST MILITARY ADMINISTRATION

Russian occupiers fired on Sumy Oblast 14 times on 20 August, causing 56 explosions.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Facebook

Details: The Russians used SPG-9 grenade launchers (4 explosions) to attack Velyka Pysarivka hromada. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]. 

The Russians used grenade launchers (17 explosions) to attack Bilopillia hromada.

Advertisement:

The Russians fired tubed artillery (two explosions) and mortars (9 explosions) on Esman hromada.

The Russians dropped two bombs on the territory of Svesa hromada.

They used artillery (six explosions) and mortars (three explosions) to attack Krasnopillia hromada.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

The Russians fired mortars on Khotin hromada (three explosions). In addition, an airstrike was carried out – a Russian helicopter fired four unguided missiles.

A mortar attack (six explosions) occurred in Znob-Novhorodske hromada.

There were no casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine's defenders kill and injure almost 300 Russians in one day on Tavriia front

Ukrainian passengers in coach accident in Romania: 12 people injured

Foreign Ministry: It's a shame that the Pope's words reflect Russia's great-power ideas

Jackets are for winter, there were no prices below US$80 – Defence Minister

Zelenskyy holds Supreme Commander-in-Chief Staff meeting: front, preparations for winter, aircraft, and military physician boards

Ukrainian Security Service colonel found dead in his office in Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:10
Ukraine's defenders kill and injure almost 300 Russians in one day on Tavriia front
23:34
Ukrainian passengers in coach accident in Romania: 12 people injured
23:20
Three people injured in Russian attack on Sumy Oblast
22:59
Trump's competitor promises to give part of Ukraine to Russia and block Kyiv's accession to NATO
22:28
photoRussians fire cluster munitions on Toretsk, one dead, 3 wounded
22:17
Ukraine expects to hold a summit on peace formula in autumn
22:04
US senator calls for helping Ukraine hold elections after Zelenskyy's speech
21:44
Defence industry to yield better results, we increase production – Zelenskyy
21:42
Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church Head is waiting for clarification regarding Pope's statement on Russia
21:28
President's Office on key topics of Zelenskyy's speech at UN General Assembly
All News
Advertisement: