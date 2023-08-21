Missile threat in 5 oblasts: Russians launch S-300 missiles

The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has reported a missile threat to five oblasts, and the Russian invaders fired S-300 missiles on Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: Air Force; Yurii Malashko, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "There is a missile threat in Poltava, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv oblasts."

Details: Malashko announced that Russian forces launched S-300 missiles on settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

In addition, the Air Force said there was a threat of a Russian drone attack in Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

