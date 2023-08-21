All Sections
Ukrainian Special Operations Forces destroy Russian heavy mortar and self-propelled gun near Bakhmut

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 21 August 2023, 07:31
Ukrainian Special Operations Forces destroy Russian heavy mortar and self-propelled gun near Bakhmut
SOF FLAG. PHOTO: OPEN SOURCES

Heavy artillery belonging to the invaders has been destroyed by soldiers of the 3rd Regiment of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Bakhmut front.

Source: Ukrainian Special Operations Forces (SOF)

Details: During reconnaissance of the area, SOF soldiers found a 2S4 Tyulpan 240-mm heavy self-propelled mortar and a 2S7 Pion 203-mm self-propelled gun. They were used to attack positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Operators from the Special Purpose group of the Ukrainian SOF passed the coordinates of the detected targets to the artillery of the Ukrainian Defence Forces who adjusted their fire.

According to intelligence data, Russian equipment was destroyed as a result of the artillery fire, and Russian servicemen were killed and wounded, as evidenced by the occupiers’ intercepted conversations, which can be heard on the posted video.

