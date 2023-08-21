All Sections
Anthrax found in Voronezh Oblast, state of emergency declared

Iryna BalachukMonday, 21 August 2023, 12:15
A case of anthrax infection was registered, and an emergency mode has been declared for three months in the Paninsky district of Voronezh Oblast, Russia.

Source: The Moscow Time with reference to the press service of the Regional Department of Rospotrebnadzor

Details: It is reported that the infection was transmitted because of contact with the carcass of an infected animal.

Laboratory tests confirmed the diagnosis.

In this regard, a state of emergency has been declared in the district until 16 November, closing it to outsiders.

Residents are prohibited from importing, exporting, moving and slaughtering susceptible animals, as well as their products and feed operations.

Additionally, the movement of most types of transport is restricted in this area of the region.

