All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Defence Ministry plans to create military police that will monitor discipline

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 21 August 2023, 12:25
Defence Ministry plans to create military police that will monitor discipline
STOCK PHOTO: ARMIAINFORM

The Ministry of Defence is developing a draft law on creating a military police, whose tasks will include combating war crimes and ensuring discipline among the military. 

Source: press service of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine

Quote: "The organisation will be formed based on the military law enforcement service in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It will have separate powers for operational search activities and pre-trial investigation of war crimes (in war zones)."

"Among the main tasks are: law enforcement activities for the prevention, detection, and suppression of war crimes following the norms of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine and military regulations; operational and search activities; special prevention in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, State Transport Special Service; ensuring law and order, military discipline in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, State Transport Special Service; protection of the rights of military personnel; protection of state property and execution of punishments."

Details:  Defence Ministryʼs data says the military police should become a military formation with law enforcement functions and will be part of the Defence Ministry's system.

The purpose of the formation is to maintain military discipline among the military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ministry of Defence, and the State Transport Special Service.

It provides for the compatibility of the military police with the relevant structures of NATO member states.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy PM speaks with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: