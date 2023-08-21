Defence Ministry plans to create military police that will monitor discipline

The Ministry of Defence is developing a draft law on creating a military police, whose tasks will include combating war crimes and ensuring discipline among the military.

Quote: "The organisation will be formed based on the military law enforcement service in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It will have separate powers for operational search activities and pre-trial investigation of war crimes (in war zones)."

"Among the main tasks are: law enforcement activities for the prevention, detection, and suppression of war crimes following the norms of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine and military regulations; operational and search activities; special prevention in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, State Transport Special Service; ensuring law and order, military discipline in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, State Transport Special Service; protection of the rights of military personnel; protection of state property and execution of punishments."

Details: Defence Ministryʼs data says the military police should become a military formation with law enforcement functions and will be part of the Defence Ministry's system.

The purpose of the formation is to maintain military discipline among the military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ministry of Defence, and the State Transport Special Service.

It provides for the compatibility of the military police with the relevant structures of NATO member states.

