Ukraine's Security Service seizes Russian general's restaurants, hotels and shopping malls in Ukraine

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 21 August 2023, 14:41
Ukraine’s Security Service has seized over 1 billion hryvnias (approximately US$27 million) worth of property belonging to Colonel-General Valery Kapashin, a Russian Defence Ministry official, in Ukraine’s Poltava Oblast.

Source: Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)

Details: The Security Service of Ukraine said that Kapashin was the head of the Federal Department for the Safe Storage and Destruction of Chemical Weapons under the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation.

His assets in Ukraine seized by the SSU include over 20 commercial properties, more than 3,000 square metres of residential property, and 17 land plots in Poltava Oblast.

These include Kapashin’s family home, premium hotels and restaurants, office buildings and shopping malls.

 

Photo: Ukraine’s Security Service

 

Photo: Ukraine’s Security Service

Quote from the SSU: "Kapashin’s seized property was registered in the names of his daughter and son-in-law, who lived in Ukraine but left for Russia on the eve of the full-scale Russian invasion and obtained the citizenship of the aggressor state.

The Russian general thus used his relatives to launder the money he received from his corrupt  machinations in Moscow.

Some of this money was then used to replenish the aggressor state’s budget through the payment of taxes and fees."

Details: During a search, Ukrainian law enforcement officers found a Russian military uniform, Soviet insignia, propaganda materials, and Kremlin-issued awards.

An investigation into the criminal proceedings under the articles on aiding and abetting the aggressor state and financing terrorism is currently underway.
 

Photo: Ukraine’s Security Service

 

Photo: Ukraine’s Security Service

 

Photo: Ukraine’s Security Service

Background:

  • In April 2022, Ukraine’s State Bureau of Investigations found that Kapashin was involved in money-laundering in Ukraine.

