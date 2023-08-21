Explosion rings out in occupied Berdiansk for second time today

Loud explosions have been recorded in the military town in occupied Berdiansk for the second time today.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Mayor of Melitopol, on Telegram

Quote: "Something wrong is happening to Ruscists in the military town. During the day, residents heard an explosion, but the invaders managed to ‘calm them down’ with a stream of propaganda claiming the destruction of a missile that seemed to have been shot down earlier. And now again... Residents of Berdiansk report a loud explosion in the same area."

Background:

An explosion rang out in occupied Berdiansk on the afternoon of 12 August.

Russian invaders sent at least two large convoys with military vehicles and personnel through the city of Mariupol, Donetsk Oblast, towards the city of Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

