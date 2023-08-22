All Sections
Ukrainian forces gain tactical success in Robotyne – ISW

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 22 August 2023, 05:44
Ukrainian forces gain tactical success in Robotyne – ISW
DEEPSTATEMAP SCREENSHOT

Ukrainian troops achieved significant tactical success in the village of Robotyne in the west of Zaporizhzhia Oblast on 20-21 August, according to the daily report of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Source: ISW

Details: Geolocation footage released on 20 and 21 August indicates that Ukrainian forces have reached the central part of Robotyne (10 km south of Orikhiv) and breached some Russian defences south of Mala Tokmachka (9 km southeast of Orikhiv).

Hanna Maliar, Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine, reported that Ukrainian forces had success on the front southeast of Robotyne and south of Mala Tokmachka, while Russian forces had unsuccessfully counterattacked east of Robotyne. Maliar and Russian sources said that fighting continues in Robotyne.

One pro-Kremlin military blogger claimed that Ukrainian troops had captured some positions on part of the Russian front defence line after stepping up attacks on the Robotyne-Verbove line (21 km southeast of Orikhiv). Some Russian sources also reported that Russian troops had retreated from some positions near Verbove as part of an elastic defence, probably in response to the Ukrainian offensive south of Mala Tokmachka, the institute's report says.

Previously, ISW had assessed that the Ukrainian attacks on Robotyne were tactically important, as a Ukrainian offensive in the area could allow Ukrainian forces to bypass the densest Russian minefields.

Quote: "Ukrainian advances across fields in this area likely confirm this assessment.  Persistent Ukrainian advances in the Robotyne area also likely aim to degrade Russian forces that have committed significant effort, resources, and personnel to hold positions around Robotyne," the Institute for the Study of War stressed.

