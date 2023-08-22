Russians attack Zaporizhzhia at night, damaging 4 multi-storey buildings

Russian occupiers attacked Zaporizhzhia on the night of 21-22 August, damaging four of the city’s multi-storey buildings, and causing no casualties.

Source: Anatolii Kurtiev, Secretary of Zaporizhzhia City Council, on Telegram

Quote: "Last night, the enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia again. The blast wave damaged four multi-storey buildings. Fortunately, there were no casualties among the people."

Details: Kurtiev added that all relevant services are working at the scene.

Background: Explosions rang out in Zaporizhzhia on the night of 21-22 August. Several Shahed drones attacked the city.

