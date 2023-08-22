All Sections
Defence Minister describes Ukraine's weapons needs

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 22 August 2023, 11:58
Defence Minister describes Ukraine's weapons needs
OLEKSII REZNIKOV. PHOTO BY THE UKRAINIAN MINISTRY OF DEFENCE

Oleksii Reznikov, Ukraine's Minister of Defence, has said Ukrainian Defence Forces’ top priority is reinforcing the air defence, adding that the country needs more ammunition and all types of armoured vehicles.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine news outlet, citing Reznikov during a joint press conference with Bulgarian Defence Minister Todor Tagarev in Odesa

Quote: "What weapons are we still expecting? The priorities have not changed. The top item is air defence. We must expand the defence network of the Ukrainian sky."

Details: The second priority, Reznikov said, was "ammunition, ammunition and more ammunition". Reznikov particularly mentioned the Bulgarian government's decision to join the EU programme on supplying Ukraine with 155-mm artillery ammunition.

Various kinds of armoured vehicles are the third thing the Ukrainian Armed Forces need.

Quote: "Armoured personnel carriers, armoured vehicles, tanks, etc. And a crucial element would be armoured vehicles to evacuate our wounded from the battlefield."

Details: Reznikov also stressed the significance of training Ukrainian servicemen in a range of areas.

