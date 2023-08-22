Croatia ready to provide ports on Danube and in Adriatic Sea for Ukrainian grain

MEETING WITH THE PRIME MINISTER OF CROATIA, ANDREJ PLENKOVIC. PHOTO: OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT OF UKRAINE

At a meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Athens, Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said that Croatia was ready to provide ports on the Danube and in the Adriatic Sea for the transport of Ukrainian grain.

Source: Office of the President of Ukraine

Quote: "Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is ready to continue to be a guarantor of global food security and is interested in finding new ways of supplying food to world markets, one of which could be Croatia. The Croatian side confirmed its readiness to provide ports on the Danube and the Adriatic Sea for transporting Ukrainian grain."

Details: Zelenskyy spoke about the situation on the battlefield, the offensive steps of the Ukrainian army, and the challenges it faces. He also informed Plenkovic about the preparations of the Ukrainian energy system and air defence for the autumn-winter period.

The president also met with the Prime Minister of the Republic of North Macedonia, Dimitar Kovacevski. The leaders discussed the situation on the battlefield. The president drew attention to Russia's increased production of missiles using Western components.

Zelenskyy meets with Dimitar Kovacevski. PHOTO: OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT OF UKRAINE

Quote: "Zelenskyy thanked Kovacevski for defence support, in particular, the preparation of a new assistance package. The parties discussed the development of further cooperation between the states in the field of defence."

Background:

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Athens, Greece, on 22 August. They discussed grain, Ukraine in the EU and the peace formula.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić.

