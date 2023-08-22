Zelenskyy meets with European Commission President, they discuss grain, Ukraine in EU and peace formula

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has met with Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission President, in Athens, Greece, on 22 August.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "I met with Ursula von der Leyen to thank her for her efforts to normalize Ukraine’s agricultural exports and transit. It is important to fully restore them [starting on] September 15th."

Details: The Ukrainian president also noted that he expects a positive assessment of Ukraine's progress in the Enlargement Package report in October and a subsequent decision by EU member states to begin negotiations on Ukraine's EU membership by the end of 2023.

Furthermore, Zelenskyy said the parties coordinated their positions on the Ukrainian peace formula on the way to the Global Peace Summit.

Previously: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vučić on 22 August in Athens, where an informal summit of the nations of the Western Balkans is taking place.

Background:

On 21 August, the Ukrainian president arrived in Greece to participate in the Balkans summit. The Ukrainian leader would reportedly be one of the guests at an informal dinner invited by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

The agenda of the meeting will cover the region's European integration, energy security in the Balkans and Southeast Europe, as well as sanctions against Russia that Serbia has not imposed and the latter's dialogue with the Republic of Kosovo.

