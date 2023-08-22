All Sections
Zelenskyy meets Vučić: future discussed

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 22 August 2023, 11:03
Zelenskyy meets Vučić: future discussed
ZELENSKYY AND VUČIĆ. PHOTO: ZELENSKYY ON TELEGRAM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has met with Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić on 22 August.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote from Zelenskyy: "An open, honest, and fruitful meeting with the President of Serbia. [We had a] good conversation on respect for the UN Charter and the inviolability of borders."

Details: The parties also talked about the shared future of the two nations "in the common European home", about the development of relations, which is of "mutual interest" for the countries.

Previously: On 21 August, Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić announced that he will meet with Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Athens on 22 August, where the informal summit of the countries of the Western Balkans is taking place.

Background:

  • Before that, the only time the presidents of Serbia and Ukraine met was on 1 June, when Zelenskyy and Vučić briefly spoke face to face on the sidelines of the European Political Community summit in Chișinău.
  • On 10 August, Vučić said: "If Ukraine recognises Kosovo's independence, it will lose everything in one day".
  • On Monday, the president of Ukraine arrived in Greece to participate in the summit on the Balkans. The Ukrainian leader was among the guests of an informal dinner invited by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.
  • The meeting’s agenda will include European integration of the region, energy security in the Balkans and Southeastern Europe, sanctions against Russia which Serbia has not introduced, and the latter's dialogue with the Republic of Kosovo.

