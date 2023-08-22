All Sections
Ukraine will liberate Crimea by military means if Russia does withdraw from it – Security Council Secretary

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 22 August 2023, 14:35
Ukraine will liberate Crimea by military means if Russia does withdraw from it – Security Council Secretary
Oleksii Danilov. Photo: National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine

On the eve of the Third Summit of the Crimea Platform, Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, said that most likely, Ukraine will liberate Crimea by military means if Russia does not leave it on its own.

Source: Ukrinform, citing Oleksii Danilov

Quote: "Crimea is part of our territory, and we must liberate it. Moreover, we will liberate it. Most likely, this will happen through military means – if the aggressor country does not realise by that time that it needs to leave our territory. We have no other option."

Details: Danilov says that any other case regarding Crimea means preserving the situation. And the Russian Federation, having Crimea under its control, will never calm down and live peacefully.

The Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine stated that the liberation of Crimea is only a matter of time, but it will be difficult. He noted that Ukraine needs to move pragmatically towards the return of the 1991 borders.

Quote: "This is our pragmatism – the borders of 1991. If this does not happen, then keep in mind, the existence of our country will be constantly under threat. If someone has a different pragmatism, then these are their problems, and they can deal with their pragmatism on the territory of their countries".

