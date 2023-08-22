All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine will liberate Crimea by military means if Russia does withdraw from it – Security Council Secretary

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 22 August 2023, 14:35
Ukraine will liberate Crimea by military means if Russia does withdraw from it – Security Council Secretary
Oleksii Danilov. Photo: National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine

On the eve of the Third Summit of the Crimea Platform, Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, said that most likely, Ukraine will liberate Crimea by military means if Russia does not leave it on its own.

Source: Ukrinform, citing Oleksii Danilov

Quote: "Crimea is part of our territory, and we must liberate it. Moreover, we will liberate it. Most likely, this will happen through military means – if the aggressor country does not realise by that time that it needs to leave our territory. We have no other option."

Details: Danilov says that any other case regarding Crimea means preserving the situation. And the Russian Federation, having Crimea under its control, will never calm down and live peacefully.

Advertisement:

The Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine stated that the liberation of Crimea is only a matter of time, but it will be difficult. He noted that Ukraine needs to move pragmatically towards the return of the 1991 borders.

Quote: "This is our pragmatism – the borders of 1991. If this does not happen, then keep in mind, the existence of our country will be constantly under threat. If someone has a different pragmatism, then these are their problems, and they can deal with their pragmatism on the territory of their countries".

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Advertisement:

Ukraine's defenders kill and injure almost 300 Russians in one day on Tavriia front

Ukrainian passengers in coach accident in Romania: 12 people injured

Foreign Ministry: It's a shame that the Pope's words reflect Russia's great-power ideas

Jackets are for winter, there were no prices below US$80 – Defence Minister

Zelenskyy holds Supreme Commander-in-Chief Staff meeting: front, preparations for winter, aircraft, and military physician boards

Ukrainian Security Service colonel found dead in his office in Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:10
Ukraine's defenders kill and injure almost 300 Russians in one day on Tavriia front
23:34
Ukrainian passengers in coach accident in Romania: 12 people injured
23:20
Three people injured in Russian attack on Sumy Oblast
22:59
Trump's competitor promises to give part of Ukraine to Russia and block Kyiv's accession to NATO
22:28
photoRussians fire cluster munitions on Toretsk, one dead, 3 wounded
22:17
Ukraine expects to hold a summit on peace formula in autumn
22:04
US senator calls for helping Ukraine hold elections after Zelenskyy's speech
21:44
Defence industry to yield better results, we increase production – Zelenskyy
21:42
Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church Head is waiting for clarification regarding Pope's statement on Russia
21:28
President's Office on key topics of Zelenskyy's speech at UN General Assembly
All News
Advertisement: