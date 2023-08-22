European Commission accuses Russia of falsifying history

On the European Day of Remembrance for the Victims of Totalitarian and Authoritarian Regimes, the European Commission has made serious accusations against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Source: ntv, reported by European Pravda

Details: Vice President of the European Commission Věra Jourová and Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders said that Putin had brought war, persecution and illegal occupation back to the continent.

The Russian state apparatus is also falsifying history and spreading conspiracy theories to poison EU democracies with malicious disinformation.

"We will not stop our efforts to promote historical awareness and debunk this distortion of historical facts wherever we encounter it," said leading European Commission officials.

Ukraine, which has been attacked by Russia, will be supported as long as necessary, they stressed.

Jourová and Reynders believe that history offers some hope. "After World War II, we built a peaceful Europe, an alliance of democracies. We have created stable democratic institutions in countries that not so long ago were under the crushing yoke of authoritarianism," they say.

The European Day of Remembrance for the Victims of Totalitarian and Authoritarian Regimes has been celebrated on 23 August since 2009. It also reminds everyone of the so-called Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact. The German-Soviet Non-Aggression Pact, signed on 23 August 1939, is considered to be the document that paved the way for the German invasion of Poland on 1 September 1939.

Background: Last weekend, Josep Borrell, the European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, called Russia a "petrol station" with a nuclear bomb.

In May, Poland's ambassador to Budapest criticised the Hungarian army commander for actually advocating "appeasement" of Russia after its invasion of Ukraine.

Ambassador Sebastian Kieczek shared a letter addressed to Lieutenant General Gabor Böröndi, who said that World War II could have been prevented if Western powers had supported peace talks with Nazi Germany after Adolf Hitler's invasion of Poland in 1939.

