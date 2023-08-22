Ukraine confiscates property of Belarusian Defence Ministry

The High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine has recovered the property belonging to the Ministry of Defence of Belarus, namely, components of the electric aviation launch system, in favour of the state.

Source: website of the High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine; ZN.UA

Details: On Monday 21 August, the court granted the claim of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine against the Republic of Belarus and applied the sanction provided for by the Law of Ukraine "On Sanctions."

According to ZN.UA, this concerns the aircraft engine AІ-25TL and air starter SV-25TL belonging to the Ministry of Defence of Belarus.

The engine produced by the Ukrainian company Motor Sich is designed for installation on passenger and transport aircraft. The starter is used to start it.

Belarusian media suggest that those are the components that the ministry bought from Ukraine or sent for repair before the start of the full-scale Russian invasion.

These are:

six D-18T aircraft engines for AN-124-100 Ruslan aircraft (owned by Volga-Dnepr);

AI-25TL aircraft engine and an SV-25TL air starter for it (owned by the Ministry of Defence of Belarus).

